Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 96 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 96.10 ($1.22). Approximately 776,046 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 554,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.90 ($1.23).

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £340.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,198.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 95.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87.

About Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

