Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys 4,500 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Ingles Markets worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,424,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.61. 209,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.10 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

Insider Activity at Ingles Markets

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 4,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $337,753.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,312.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,640. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

