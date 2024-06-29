Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,786,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,402.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7,574.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 123,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,879,000 after acquiring an additional 122,026 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $435.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,240. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $456.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.29.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

