Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 27,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNW shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

Shares of PNW stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $76.38. 1,861,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average is $72.92.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

