Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 124,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.98. 11,009,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,885,897. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

