Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $63.08. 17,783,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day moving average of $58.70.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050 in the last ninety days. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.