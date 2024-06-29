Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Security National Bank grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 71,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 70,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.50. 1,493,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.18. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on GXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GXO

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.