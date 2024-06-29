Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 788.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in ITT by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Price Performance

ITT stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.18. 603,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.70. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.33 and a 12 month high of $140.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.38.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

