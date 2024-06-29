Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 7,009 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.76. 3,536,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average of $77.60. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

