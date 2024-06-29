Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.1% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 29,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 210,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.77. The company had a trading volume of 52,028,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,164,596. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average is $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

