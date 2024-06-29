Bank of South Carolina Co. (BKSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.
Bank of South Carolina has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.
Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BKSC traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.10. 309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295. Bank of South Carolina has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Analysis on BKSC
About Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of South Carolina
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.