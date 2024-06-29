Bank of South Carolina Co. (BKSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.

Bank of South Carolina has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKSC traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.10. 309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295. Bank of South Carolina has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60.

Bank of South Carolina ( NASDAQ:BKSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

