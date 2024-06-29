Barclays Begins Coverage on monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Barclays started coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of monday.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $253.82.

Get monday.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on monday.com

monday.com Price Performance

monday.com stock opened at $240.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 633.58, a P/E/G ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.59 and a 200-day moving average of $209.57. monday.com has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $249.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.33 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that monday.com will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in monday.com by 373.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 741.7% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About monday.com

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.