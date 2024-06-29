Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the May 31st total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Basanite Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BASA remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,211. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Basanite has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.

About Basanite

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

