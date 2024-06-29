Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the May 31st total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Basanite Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BASA remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,211. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Basanite has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.
About Basanite
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Basanite
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Basanite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basanite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.