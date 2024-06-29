BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Short Interest Update

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the May 31st total of 19,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of BAFN traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 479 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,646. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BayFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.52%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BayFirst Financial by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 35,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BayFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BayFirst Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 138,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

