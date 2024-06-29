BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ) Short Interest Up 270.0% in June

BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 270.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BB Liquidating Stock Performance
Shares of BLIAQ stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. BB Liquidating has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.
BB Liquidating Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BB Liquidating
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for BB Liquidating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Liquidating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.