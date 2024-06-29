BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ) Short Interest Up 270.0% in June

BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 270.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BB Liquidating Stock Performance

Shares of BLIAQ stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. BB Liquidating has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

BB Liquidating Company Profile

BB Liquidating Inc is in the process of liquidation of its remaining assets. Previously, it was operated and franchised entertainment-related stores in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Blockbuster Inc and changed its name to BB Liquidating Inc in August 2011. BB Liquidating Inc was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

