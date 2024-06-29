BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust decreased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

BCE Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $46.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.738 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 201.39%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

