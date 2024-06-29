BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Insider Sells $170,027.20 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) insider Lai Wang sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total transaction of $170,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
BeiGene Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $142.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.87. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $126.97 and a 1 year high of $225.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.60.
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $751.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.09 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.
BGNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.
BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.
