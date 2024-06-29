BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Up 251.8% in June

BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, an increase of 251.8% from the May 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BIMI Trading Down 10.5 %

BIMI stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. 103,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,030. BIMI has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIMI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIMI stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 1.73% of BIMI at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BIMI

BIMI Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

