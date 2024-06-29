BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN) to Issue Dividend of $0.32

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3215 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
BRLN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.53. 7,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.59.
BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Company Profile
