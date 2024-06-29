BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN) to Issue Dividend of $0.32

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3215 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BRLN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.53. 7,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.59.

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by actively investing in floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the globe. BRLN was launched on Oct 4, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

