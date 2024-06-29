BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BRLN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3215 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Shares of BATS:BRLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,179 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average of $52.59.

The BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by actively investing in floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the globe. BRLN was launched on Oct 4, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

