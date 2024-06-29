BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BRLN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3215 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:BRLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,179 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average of $52.59.
BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Company Profile
