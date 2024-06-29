BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 349,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 245,682 shares.The stock last traded at $11.02 and had previously closed at $11.13.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 28.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 37.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

