BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 349,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 245,682 shares.The stock last traded at $11.02 and had previously closed at $11.13.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
