BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1434 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
MEAR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.15. 99,936 shares of the stock were exchanged. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $50.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05.
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
