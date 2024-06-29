BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) to Issue Dividend of $0.22

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2214 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of ICSH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.53. 664,707 shares of the company were exchanged. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43.
