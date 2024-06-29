BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Trading Up 1.1%

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 3,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 18,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

BluMetric Environmental Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.66 million, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.96.

BluMetric Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BluMetric Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BluMetric Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.