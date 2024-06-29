B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BMRRY traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,447. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74.

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.3667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

