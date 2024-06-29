BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 123.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TSHA. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $418.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.50. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 833.60% and a negative return on equity of 782.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,687,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 328.2% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294,445 shares during the period. StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,122,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 698,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

