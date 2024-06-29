BMO Capital Markets Raises Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$54.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.50.

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$50.76 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$38.79 and a twelve month high of C$51.59. The firm has a market cap of C$29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$49.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.71.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 20.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1496556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 88.75%.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. Also, Director Henry William Sykes acquired 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. Insiders have sold 56,037 shares of company stock worth $2,822,669 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

