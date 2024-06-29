BNB (BNB) Price Tops $570.68 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $570.68 or 0.00937290 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $84.22 billion and $1.46 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BNB has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,583,260 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,583,291.76427892. The last known price of BNB is 567.81534061 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2187 active market(s) with $1,615,414,993.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
