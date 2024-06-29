BNB (BNB) Price Tops $570.68 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $570.68 or 0.00937290 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $84.22 billion and $1.46 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BNB has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,583,260 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,583,291.76427892. The last known price of BNB is 567.81534061 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2187 active market(s) with $1,615,414,993.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

