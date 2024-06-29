BNB Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last week, BNB has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $84.01 billion and approximately $1.37 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $569.24 or 0.00936788 BTC on exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,583,241 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,583,291.76427892. The last known price of BNB is 567.81534061 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2187 active market(s) with $1,615,414,993.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
