Boiron (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) Shares Down 13.9%

Shares of Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF – Get Free Report) fell 13.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.61 and last traded at $33.65. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.10.
Boiron Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.27.
Boiron Company Profile
Boiron SA manufactures and sells homeopathic medicines in France, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers non-proprietary homeopathic medicines and homeopathic specialties; and other healthcare products include medical devices, invitro diagnostics, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and phytotherapy.
