Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Up 63.6% in June

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance
BDNNY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.94. 5,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,886. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.15.
