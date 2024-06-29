Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Up 63.6% in June

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BDNNY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.94. 5,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,886. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.15.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

