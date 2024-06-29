Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Brera Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BREA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 18,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,430. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. Brera has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.00.
Brera Company Profile
