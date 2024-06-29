Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BWBBP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $20.27.

Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.3672 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

