Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

BHFAL traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,018. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

