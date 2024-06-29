Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Opinicus Capital Inc.

Opinicus Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $41.53. 20,542,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,934,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

