Brokerages Set HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Price Target at $64.75

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

DINO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Argus raised shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the third quarter worth $325,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 49.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,734 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the third quarter valued at about $2,324,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 93.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 6.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DINO opened at $53.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.25. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

