Brokerages Set PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Price Target at $133.81

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on PVH from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on PVH from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PVH from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $105.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PVH has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $141.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

PVH announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at PVH

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PVH by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,069,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $374,855,000 after buying an additional 115,731 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 809,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 741,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,213,000 after purchasing an additional 519,316 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,219,000 after purchasing an additional 138,952 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 648.1% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,987,000 after purchasing an additional 503,586 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

