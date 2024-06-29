Brokerages Set Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) PT at $175.59

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.59.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on WIX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Shares of WIX opened at $159.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 139.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.46. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $75.09 and a 1 year high of $178.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.99.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $419.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.71 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.
