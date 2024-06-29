Brokers Set Expectations for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.2 %

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

