Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Short Interest Down 31.0% in June

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 474,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BIP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.44. 335,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,780. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 88.44 and a beta of 1.04. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $37.15.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 522.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 47,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $2,211,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,365,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BIP

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.