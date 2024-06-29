Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:BPYPN traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 282,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,375. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

