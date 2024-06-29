Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $89.41 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $93.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $4,765,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,519,000 after buying an additional 127,903 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 162,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,536,000 after buying an additional 17,479 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

