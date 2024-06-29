BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BTC Digital Stock Performance

BTCT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.14. 7,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,126. BTC Digital has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $6.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28.

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter.

BTC Digital Company Profile

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

