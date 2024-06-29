Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 54,557 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 437.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.47.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.41. 3,207,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,438. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

