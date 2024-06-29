Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as high as C$0.23. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

Burcon NutraScience Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$30.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.51.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company offers Peazazz and Peazac, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.