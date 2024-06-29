Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires 4,142 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.9% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 435.7% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $182.55. The company had a trading volume of 933,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,857. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.94 and its 200 day moving average is $177.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

