Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,501,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,642,519,000 after purchasing an additional 892,446 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,899,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,654. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.77.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

