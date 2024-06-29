Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $497,000 Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,842,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,183,000 after acquiring an additional 241,848 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 117.2% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,035,000 after purchasing an additional 663,985 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,189,000 after buying an additional 21,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,936,000 after buying an additional 27,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,553,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,214,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.41 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.82.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

