Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $8.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.2% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $8,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,549.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 316,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after buying an additional 311,798 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 684,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,523,000 after buying an additional 300,867 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 603.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 330,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 283,621 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,103,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,330,000 after buying an additional 182,300 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,973.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 189,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 180,691 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYMI stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.53. 217,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,180. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $71.82. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.74.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.009 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.