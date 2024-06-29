Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $922,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,983,000 after buying an additional 121,364 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,449,000 after purchasing an additional 463,281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,686 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,414,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,304,000 after purchasing an additional 505,352 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.93. 2,696,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,214,622. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.40. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.08.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

